NZ’s five biggest life insurers sturdy enough to weather severe downturn

(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
The country’s five biggest life insurers – AIA, Asteron, Cigna, Fidelity Life and Partners Life – came through Reserve Bank of New Zealand stress testing with reassuring resilience. The five insurers – which account for three-quarters of the nation’s life premiums – withstood severe three years of economic and insurance shocks in the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) test, where interest rates and unemployment were elevated and a new pandemic combined with long covid to increase mortality and morbidity r...
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
