Craigs taps Adrian Littlewood to join the board

Adrian Littlewood. (Image: Auckland International Airport)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
Former Auckland International Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood will join the Craigs Investment Partners board on Thursday as he expands his new governance career.Craigs' chair, Ralph Norris, said on Tuesday that Littlewood would join the investment house’s board from Aug 10, citing his experience in large-scale project management as a key skill. Littlewood’s 12 years at Auckland airport, including nine as CEO, included mapping out the multibillion-dollar overhaul currently under way. He stuck on in the role longer than...
PayPal launches a stablecoin in latest crypto payments push
Finance

PayPal's new stablecoin is the first from a large financial company.

Bloomberg 12:25pm
Infrastructure

BlackRock unveils climate fund with NZ govt

A goal of the fund is to assist with the transition to 100% renewables.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Climate change

Going against the flow, a tender seeks to buy forestry NZUs

An unknown buyer is on the hunt for much-shunned NZU forestry units.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
