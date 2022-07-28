See full details
Govt pumps money into tech to reduce ag emissions

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 28 Jul 2022

The government is spending $7.3 million over seven years in a programme intended to reduce agricultural greenhouse gases and nitrate leaching, agriculture minister Damien O’Connor said.The N-Vision NZ programme comprises: N-Retain – a new nitrification inhibitor technology that will look at new ways to block the biological processes in the soil that lead to nitrous oxide emissions and nitrate leaching.N-Test – a new soil test to inform nitrogen fertiliser decisions on pastoral farms, which will help capitalise on the nitr...

