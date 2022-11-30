Govt reveals plan to grow forestry

Forestry minister Stuart Nash at the Fieldays' Forestry Hub. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The government has launched a forestry industry transformation plan, which forestry minister Stuart Nash says is aimed at increasing wood processing in New Zealand.Nash, ministers Damien O’Connor and Meka Whaitiri, and Ministry for Primary Industries officials launched the plan at the Fieldays’ Forestry Hub on Wednesday.Nash said the plan, which aimed to grow the wood processing sector by 3.5 million cubic metres, or 25%, by 2030, would boost the value and “future-proof our forestry sector”, providing greater economic se...