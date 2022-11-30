Menu
Housing consents down 12%, as sector faces higher build costs

Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
New home consents started to tail off last month, down 12% year-on-year and signalling the first break in a two-year cycle of record growth which, in May, saw annual consents hit more than 51,000 units.Stats NZ said consents for standalone homes were down more than a quarter to 1,541. Apartments, at 239 approvals, were down 28%, and planned retirement village units were down 32% at 139 units. The exception to the downtrend was the continued increase in the number of consented townhouses and units, up 17% to 1,649, bringing the total number...
Listed Companies

Bathurst says it will thrive on rising steel production

The NZ mining company expects more than 90% of production to be coking coal.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm
Transport Exclusive

AT boss in waiting, waiting to meet Wayne

Auckland Transport has had a year to recruit a new CEO. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Property

Lylo concept opens Auckland doors, Jucy Snooze checks out

The Australian owner of Jucy Snooze is sprucing up the NZ brand, with the introduction of new lifestyle concept Lylo.

Brent Melville 12:00pm