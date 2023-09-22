Menu
Happy Valley Nutrition has a shot at being saved from liquidation

The site of its planned factory in Otorohanga. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Happy Valley Nutrition’s creditors have given the administrators permission to execute a deed of company arrangement in order to try to save the embattled milk processor. In August, the company’s creditors had given administrators an extra month to see if there was any substance in potential deals that could come to Happy Valley’s rescue.The Australian stock exchange-listed company planned to build a dairy factory in the Waikato town of Otorohanga but ran out of capital.  Those owed money by Happy Valley gathered in...
