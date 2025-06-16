Menu
High returns and decarbonisation promised in MyFarm's solar seduction
Solar farms on farmland are increasingly common. (Image: Supplied)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Mon, 16 Jun 2025
Imagine you have $50,000 maturing in a term deposit. It used to pay above 6% and can barely sustain 4% now, when an offer of annual returns between 10% and 12% comes along.Granted, those returns are pre-tax, but then, so are those interest payments.At that level, there is clearly more risk than putting money in the bank, and a lot less liquidity, given that the offer is for a share in a limited partnership vehicle that builds small-scale solar farms.However, this juicy-looking offer doesn’t even require the $50,000 up front, with payments...
Q1 looks okay but Q2 may be dire.

