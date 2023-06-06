Menu
Hipkins still pushing for agri emissions industry accord

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins still wants to deal with agricultural greenhouse gas emissions pricing through the He Waka Eke Noa industry accord. His comments followed reports that National had withdrawn its support for the accord and would release an alternative policy in a few weeks.Speaking at the weekly post-cabinet press conference, Hipkins said the government is continuing to have “robust conversations” about agriculture emissions in the He Waka Eke Noa primary sector climate-action partnership, which is “always a ve...
Big news drive big moves on sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,864.12 down 16.77 points or 0.14%

Graham Skellern 06 Jun 2023
Politics

Michael Wood stood down as transport minister

Kieran McAnulty is acting minister, effective immediately.

Staff reporters 06 Jun 2023
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Jun 2023
