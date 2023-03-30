Menu
If things pan out for Synlait, the wait will be worth it

(Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
Investors are clearly impatient with Synlait Milk but is it really that bad? Yes, a two-year recovery is now a three-year recovery, but it’s still a recovery. There are definite signs of discomfort. The stock has fallen 14.6% this week alone – despite the well-signalled dismal result. It last traded at $2.05. The $180 million five-year 2024 bonds, which have a face value of $1.00, are now yielding 9.35% with a coupon of 3.83%. The bond yield means those bonds are changing hand at 91.5 cents on the dollar. It&rsqu...
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
