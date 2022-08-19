See full details
Primary Sector

Ingham’s Group NZ revenue lifts as it passes on price increases

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Ingham's Group NZ revenue lifts as it passes on price increases
Ingham’s Group says NZ's annual revenue +1.2%. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
Poultry producer Ingham’s Group said its New Zealand’s annual revenue lifted 1.2% to A$398.4 million (NZ$441.2m) as price increases helped offset rising feed costs and inflationary pressures. However, NZ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 19.3% to A$58.2m in the year to June 25 from A$72.1m a year earlier, according to the Sydney-based company's annual results.The company, which is listed on the Australian stock exchange, said both its NZ and Australian operations had been hit by covi...

