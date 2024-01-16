Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick, awaits legal challenge

King Salmon expansion plan gets tick, awaits legal challenge
NZ King Salmon has big plans for a deepwater fishery. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
New Zealand King Salmon’s plans for large-scale, deep-sea ocean farming of salmon have gained a tick of approval from the fisheries regulator, Fisheries NZ.However, while a significant step forward for the venture that has been pursued since 2018, it is still subject to the potential for judicial review and will lead, if upheld, to seabed monitoring that will take up to 18 months to complete.The decision was gazetted on Jan 16, with a 30 working day period now required for any objecting parties to seek judicial review on points of law.NZ...
NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket inches into positive territory on flat trading

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,751.04, down 2.14 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Economy

Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar

The market has now priced 103 basis points of easing over the course of 2024.

Rebecca Howard 4:25pm
Put RBNZ Conway’s speech on your calendar
Economy

Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

Increasing migration has also eased labour shortages. 

Pattrick Smellie 11:15am
Price pressures easing across the economy: QSBO

More Primary Sector

NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer
Primary Sector

NZ's struggling lamb prices could benefit from wet Aussie summer

Key overseas markets, including China, have been flooded with cheap Australian product.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
Shippers tack on US$1,000 surcharge because of Panama Canal drought and Red Sea attacks
Primary Sector

Shippers tack on US$1,000 surcharge because of Panama Canal drought and Red Sea attacks

But NZ exports could start looking attractive to Asian importers.

Brent Melville 12 Jan 2024
Fonterra's McBride appointed chair of Sydney Markets
Primary Sector

Fonterra's McBride appointed chair of Sydney Markets

The former chair had to repay his retirement payment.

Riley Kennedy 10 Jan 2024
Act seeks total GMO law rewrite
Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite

Fears about Frankenfood seem to have faded. 

Rebecca Howard 10 Jan 2024