Primary Sector

Maersk slashes $41.6 billion from annual earnings
(Image: Maersk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
Danish shipping giant AP Møller-Maersk saw net profits sink by 86.7% to US$3.9 billion (NZ$6.4b) from US$29.3b for the year to December, as container trade demand moved into “negative territory” and global inventories continued to rebalance.The US$25.4b (NZ$41.6b) drop in net profit came off a whopping US$30b drop in revenues to $51.1b.The biggest hit came in the ocean division, with "normalised' freight rates after the hyper rates during covid slicing US$26.8b off that business's earnings before i...
ANZ Bank more hawkish, now expects two rate hikes
Economy

The bank tips one hike in February and the other in April. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Technology

Canterbury gets $6.1 million space centre

Up to $2.4 billion in economic benefits are forecast over the next ten years.

John Anthony 11:45am
Media

RNZ union staff set for new pay deal

The state media group's offer covers about 230 employees — 75% of its workforce.

Daniel Dunkley 11:00am
More Primary Sector

Plant and Food's $4m war chest for biocontrol research
Primary Sector

The CRI's novel approaches include bat noises and fake redback spider scents.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Cloudy Bay Clams avoids liquidation
Primary Sector

The company remains solvent as it works with Port Marlborough on unpaid debt. 

Victoria Young 08 Feb 2024
Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering
Primary Sector

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2024
BX Foods now expects to file accounts by end of this month
Primary Sector

The freezing works operator has been referred to MBIE's integrity team.

Riley Kennedy 07 Feb 2024