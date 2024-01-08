Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

MBIE considers tweaks to food labelling rules

MBIE considers tweaks to food labelling rules
(Image: Unsplash)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
Food labelling may get a tweak after New Zealand Pork complained consumers weren't getting the right information about where some processed meat was coming from. Towards the end of the last government, the regulations review select committee – then chaired by National’s Judith Collins – recommended the tweak, despite rejecting some of NZ Pork's concerns.   The pig farmer industry group believed consumers weren’t being given the right information about what country the meat comes from in processed p...
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Markets

GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

The company hopes to be gone from the stock exchange by Feb 12.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

More Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Primary Sector

Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount
Primary Sector

Red ink for Sealord as IT project costs mount

Moana and Nissui will inject $40m to help fund independent acquisition.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Angus Street: NSW bush kid to Sydney journo to NZ Merino CEO
Primary Sector

Angus Street: NSW bush kid to Sydney journo to NZ Merino CEO

Could a NZ Merino NZX listing be on the cards?

Riley Kennedy 07 Jan 2024
Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga
Primary Sector

Beleaguered bulk carrier departs Port of Tauranga

The loss of its rudder led to a commercial dispute and maritime investigations. 

Oliver Lewis 05 Jan 2024