Primary Sector

Meet NZ’s top ‘fish cop’ Steve Ham

Steve Ham says poaching is a big problem on NZ’s coastline. (Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 06 Feb 2025
Summer and the sea go hand in hand in this island nation, and in one way or another, probably all of us will have something to do with our fisheries – whether we want to catch them, eat them or maybe just see them when we go for a snorkel. Jem Traylen talks to Steve Ham, our nation’s top “fish cop” or, to give him his formal title, director of fisheries compliance at the Ministry for Primary Industries.Fisheries have been part of our history from the earliest days – they’re mentioned in Article Two...
ComCom cold on Manawa takeover
Markets

ComCom cold on Manawa takeover

Regulator worries about market concentration.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
The Wall Street Journal

Google kills diversity hiring targets

Search giant eliminates goals to hire more minority employees.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: DeepSeek’s implications becoming clearer

The best way to stay ahead in the AI arms race is to collaborate and share.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
More Primary Sector

Zhiqiang Li takes helm as acting CEO of Westland Milk Products
Primary Sector

Zhiqiang Li takes helm as acting CEO of Westland Milk Products

Zhiqiang Li has taken the helm as acting chief executive of Westland Milk Products, effective today.The move follows the resignation of former CEO Richard Wyeth.Li will continue as executive director of Yili Group in Australia and New Zealand.Li said Wyeth joined the company four...

Rebecca Howard 31 Jan 2025
Coal and gold added to critical minerals list
Finance

Coal and gold added to critical minerals list

Banks and insurance companies threatened with regulatory retaliation if they block mining.

Ian Llewellyn 31 Jan 2025
Confidence needed to invest in renewable energy infrastructure
Primary Sector

Confidence needed to invest in renewable energy infrastructure

The co-op is one of the country's largest gas users.

Riley Kennedy 31 Jan 2025
Chinese New Year crucial for NZ markets
Primary Sector

Chinese New Year crucial for NZ markets

The festive period is largely out of season for NZ's kiwifruit supply.

Riley Kennedy 31 Jan 2025