Primary Sector

National may have to change ETS legislation to make good on promise

Time is running out. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 21 Apr 2023
If National wins the election, it may have to change legislation in order to stick to its promise of not putting agriculture in the emissions trading scheme (ETS).Earlier this week, National released its Getting Back to Farming document which included 19 different policies.  At the very end of the document – in the “Key Issues” section – it reiterated that “agriculture will not go into the ETS under National”.A spokesperson for National said that the party will “release its agriculture emissions po...
Law & Regulation

Forest & Bird wins appeal against mining consents

Changing regulations helped to halt the open-cast coal mine near Westport.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
