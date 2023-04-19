Menu
Primary Sector

National promises farmers less red tape and more workers

National promises farmers less red tape and more workers
National is accusing Labour of piling too much 'red tape' onto the rural sector. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
The National party is promising to wind back farming regulations and let more agricultural workers into the country in a bid to make New Zealand’s biggest export earner more profitable.The proposals are part of 19 policies within the National party’s Getting Back to Farming policy document.As part of the proposed changes, farming regulations would be wound back through a 2:1 rule where two regulations would be removed for every one that was added.National leader Christopher Luxon announced the policies in the rural Auckland area of...
