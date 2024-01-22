Menu
Primary Sector

New chair for Silver Fern Farms

Anna Nelson will be the chair of the farming cooperative. (Image: Silver Fern Farms)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
Director Anna Nelson will become chair of Silver Fern Farms Cooperative upon Rob Hewett’s retirement by rotation in May.Hewett had replaced previous chair Richard Young in 2021 after the board requested it.The board has voted that Hewett stay as a director.Director Gabrielle Thompson also retires by rotation but will stand for re-election at the next annual meeting.The farming cooperative, which owns Silver Fern Farms with Shanghai Maling, calls for nominations for the farmer-elected positions up for grabs due to the rotation.Chief s...
