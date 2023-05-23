Menu
‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues, Moana and share price

“To be honest, I don't think there’s a silver bullet when it comes to labour,” Peter Reidie said. (Image: Sanford)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 23 May 2023
The chief executive of seafood company Sanford says higher-than-expected migration is helping the labour shortage pain, but it's “no silver bullet”.“We've got to work on every possible front, and [labour] is one of them, without a doubt," Peter Reidie told BusinessDesk on Monday. Statistics New Zealand data from early May showed there was a provisional net migration gain of 65,400 in the year to March 2023 – reversing a net migration loss of 19,300 in the year to March last year.Reidie said Sanford&rsqu...
