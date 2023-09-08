Menu
NZ joint venture invests $4.1m in US startup to reduce farm methane

Hoofprint Biome co-founders Kathryn Polkoff and Scott Collins. (Image: AgriZeroNZ)
New agribusiness and government joint venture AgriZeroNZ is the lead investor in a United States startup company working on dairy methane reductions. AgriZeroNZ has invested $4.1 million into Hoofprint Biome in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is developing probiotics and natural enzymes to reduce methane and improve cow health. The pre-seed funding round is to support the development of Hoofprint Biome’s probiotic into the animal trial proof-of-concept stage. AgriZeroNZ executive director Wayne McNee said in a...
Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?
Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 12:25pm
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 08, 2023
ERoad says $50m raise unrelated to hostile bid

ERoad gave no hint it wanted capital at its AGM in July.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
