NZ King Salmon faces a setback to its first open ocean farm

NZ King Salmon was granted approval in November for its planned Cook Strait salmon farm. (Image: Getty)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has thrown a spanner in the works for NZ King Salmon and its first open ocean farm. In November, commissioners for the Marlborough district council approved an application to set up a farm in Cook Strait, seven kilometres north of Cape Lambert. In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday, NZ King Salmon said DOC had lodged an appeal seeking changes to the conditions imposed on the consented farm, dubbed Blue Endeavour. “Should those changes be made, DOC has signalled that...