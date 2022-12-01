Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

NZ King Salmon faces a setback to its first open ocean farm

NZ King Salmon faces a setback to its first open ocean farm
NZ King Salmon was granted approval in November for its planned Cook Strait salmon farm. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
The Department of Conservation (DOC) has thrown a spanner in the works for NZ King Salmon and its first open ocean farm. In November, commissioners for the Marlborough district council approved an application to set up a farm in Cook Strait, seven kilometres north of Cape Lambert. In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Thursday, NZ King Salmon said DOC had lodged an appeal seeking changes to the conditions imposed on the consented farm, dubbed Blue Endeavour. “Should those changes be made, DOC has signalled that...
Markets Free

NZ dollar hits three month high

“It’s as much about the US dollar softening as it is about the kiwi dollar rallying,” says Craigs IP's Mark Lister.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Transport

Auckland Transport CEO candidate pulls the pin

The international candidate had asked to meet with new mayor Wayne Brown, but has now decided against the role.

Oliver Lewis 5:05pm
Property

Vital Healthcare to 'pause' acquisitions

The trust's manager isn't worried about breaching banking covenants.

Jenny Ruth 12:50pm