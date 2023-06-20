Menu
NZ will continue to fight for the relevance of the WTO

Trade and export growth minister Damien O’Connor. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
Trade and export growth minister Damien O’Connor continued to talk up the need to protect a rules-based international trading system at this year’s Fieldays.When the New Zealand-European Union free trade agreement is in force, 75% of NZ’s trade will be covered by trade agreements and the country will “ultimately" only be protected by the World Trade Organisation, O'Connor said. “There’s a lot of tension, geopolitical tension across the globe and people are starting to use ad hoc interventions an...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Hipkins visits a changed China

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Primary Sector

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Petition over 'inequalities' facing local pork farmers fails
Primary Sector

The petition was considered by parliament's primary production select committee.

Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023
ETS reform options come with costs and controversy
Primary Sector

Four ETS options have been outlined, one to keep the existing scheme – and three others.

Ian Llewellyn 19 Jun 2023
Fieldays: politics trumped spending
Primary Sector

Fieldays was on the campaign trail. 

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 19 Jun 2023