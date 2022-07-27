See full details
Primary Sector

NZ's foot and mouth response would be swift and drastic

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Burning foot and mouth diseased animals. (Image: Getty)
A foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak would be a national biosecurity emergency and the response would be swift and drastic. Deputy director general for Biosecurity New Zealand, Stuart Anderson, said they'd test herds and destroy diseased animals immediately. "It would all happen very quickly,” he said. “An FMD outbreak would be a major response, requiring contributions from across government and industry, similar to the covid-19 pandemic."Even if the disease was confined to a small part of NZ, the entire c...

