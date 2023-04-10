Menu
NZ's 'fruit tech' startup Hectre picks up business award golds

NZ's 'fruit tech' startup Hectre picks up business award golds
Hectre's Spectre app can instantly sample and grade a bin of apples. (Image: Hectre)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 10 Apr 2023
Fast-growing fruit-tech startup Hectre has notched up two business awards as it looks forward to a new funding round in the next 12 months.The New Zealand company provides a comprehensive orchard-management app to digitise complex paperwork and its Spectre fruit-sizing app for the apple – and recently the pear – industry.Last week, Hectre picked up two gold awards in the Asia-Pacific Stevie business awards. Both were for the most innovative tech startup of the year, with one in the software category and the other in the business pro...
Energy

Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options

Scientists will investigate storing hydrogen gas in old Taranaki gas wells as part of an $11.8m Endeavour fund grant.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Scientists bag $11.8m grant for underground hydrogen storage options
Opinion

Jem Traylen: The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

The government needs to stop making excuses and get us a tourism workforce now.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Fifa opportunity – let’s not blow it

