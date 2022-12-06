Menu
Overall, the Fieldays vibe was positive

Numbers were down at this year's Fieldays. (Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard & Riley Kennedy
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Fieldays 2022 took place in summer for the first time ever and while numbers were down 40% and farmers are battling high costs and regulatory pressure, the vibe was surprisingly upbeat. Jane Connolly, Ireland’s ambassador to New Zealand, said her country wouldn’t have missed it.   “There are a lot of similarities between the agriculture sectors in both countries; there are lots of opportunities for trade, lots of opportunities for collaboration,” she told BusinessDesk.  She said there were around 16 d...
