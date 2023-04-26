Menu
Pick up the pace of climate policy, government told

Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr says it is time to pick up the pace on greenhouse gas emissions. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 26 Apr 2023
New Zealand is already at risk of falling behind its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets without more aggressive policies, the Climate Change Commission says.The commission has released its draft advice to the government on the second emissions reduction plan (ERP) covering 2026 to 2030. It said it was still possible to meet emissions budgets to achieve NZ’s international commitments to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial times. However, these targets were already at risk due to slow...
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Climate change

Climate Change Commission's 19 pieces of advice

The CCC made 19 recommendations to the government in its draft advice on the second emissions reduction plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00pm
Media

NZME sees glimmer of hope in sluggish ad market

The company might buy back more shares. 

Paul McBeth 4:30pm
Talley’s scoops up Kono mussels
Primary Sector

Talley's will keep the majority of staff. 

Staff reporters 5:08pm
Crying over spilt milk: Synlait shares continue to tumble
Primary Sector

Synlait's shares have nosedived more than 21% since the market opened this morning.

Ella Somers 1:48pm
A2 Milk sticks to guidance, surprised by Synlait
Primary Sector

A2 Milk expects revenue growth to be at the low end of its previous expectations.

Rebecca Howard 1:15pm
Westland Milk Products to build $70m new lactoferrin plant
Finance

Construction is planned to begin in the first half of next year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am