Primary Sector

Primary industry exports forecast to dip 5% in 2024

Dairy exports are expected to fall 7% in the June 2024 year, but grow 6% in 2025. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
Export revenue for the primary sector increased by 8% in the year to June 2023 but is forecast to fall by more than 5% in the following year before growth resumes.According to the Ministry for Primary Industries' (MPI) situation and outlook for primary industries (SOPI) report, released on Thursday, export revenue grew by $4.3 billion to $57.4b in the June year but is forecast to fall by $3.1b to $54.3b in the 2024 June year.Growth is expected to resume in the following year, with forecast export revenue expected to reach $57...
Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call
Infrastructure

Port Marlborough surprised and disappointed by Interislander call

Port companies on either side of the Cook Strait are vowing to work on a way forward. 

Oliver Lewis 2:05pm
Infrastructure

Jarden sees higher risk from Fletcher pipe issue

In October, Fletcher said BGC claims were “self-serving and sensationalist”.

Victoria Young 12:45pm
Finance

Jarden/NAB tie-up creates FirstCape wealth manager

The move to split Jarden's operations was first flagged in October last year.

Staff reporters 10:05am
