See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes

Programme to prove NZ's food should be 'number one choice'

Staff reporters
Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The government is backing a new programme to study New Zealand’s pastoral and regenerative farming practices.Minister of agriculture Damien O’Connor today announced the $26.1 million programme, Whenua Haumanu, which will aim to prove to the world why NZ food and fibre should “always be the number one choice”.O’Connor described it as the “most comprehensive” study ever undertaken of pastoral farming in NZ, looking at the system from field to fork including both conventional and regenerative farming pract...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ dollar lingers lower for another day
Ella Somers | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The NZ dollar spent another day below 61 US cents – the lowest it has traded since mid-July – while NZ’s market just managed to edge up into the green by the end of the day.

Tourism
Tourism focus is 'quality' over quantity – Nash
Brent Melville | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

The tourism minister won't put a number on it, but says we'll 'take as many people as we can get'.

Sport
Business of Sport: review can’t possibly find NZ Rugby governance ‘fit for purpose’
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 02 Sep 2022

What does Silver Lake think about NZ Rugby's governance?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.