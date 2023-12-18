Menu
Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m

Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m
Oceania Meat Processors' Timaru site. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
New Zealand-owned petfood producer, Oceania Meat Processors (OMP), has signed a deal to sell to  Australian-listed Ridley Corporation for $57 million.Started in 2002 by Peter Cowan and Jim Workman, the Timaru-headquartered processor mechanically debones meat, frozen block products and other raw material for the global pet food market.Although it was started in South Canterbury, two-thirds of its operations are now in Melbourne, Australia with the remaining done in Timaru.Most of its product, which is sent into the US, is lamb with 9% of be...
