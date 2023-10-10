Menu
Primary Sector

Robot farm vehicles to start rolling off Tauranga production line

Robot farm vehicles to start rolling off Tauranga production line
Two Robotics Plus autonomous machines at work in a vineyard. (Image: Robotics Plus)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Agritech company Robotics Plus is moving into commercial production of its autonomous farm vehicle, which it will manufacture in New Zealand at its Tauranga base.Its autonomous Prospr machine is designed to allow a single operator to monitor up to four of the vehicles as they carry out horticultural tasks.The initial focus for the machine is on apple orchards and vineyards, with automated spraying – co-developed with Croplands – the first application out the door. Robotics Plus co-founder and chief executive Steve Saunders said...
