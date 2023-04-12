Scott Technology lifts first-half net profit 65%

CEO John Kippenberger says global demand for automation is still strong. (Image: Scott Technology)

Scott Technology says sticking to its strategy of focusing on its core sectors of meat processing, materials handling and logistics helped lift first-half net profit by 65%.The automation and robotics solutions provider said net profit for the six months ended Feb 28 rose to $7.8 million compared with $4.7m in the same six months a year earlier.Sales were up 11% to $126.5m with profit margins rising 3.72 percentage points to 26% and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) up 20% to $14.6m.“Global demand for a...