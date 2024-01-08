Menu
Sealord posts first loss in 10 years as IT project tips it into red

Choppy waters for the seafood company. (Image: Sealord)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Mon, 08 Jan 2024
Sealord reported its first loss in 10 years as the country’s soon-to-be biggest seafood company tallied the cost of an IT project on top of a weak fishing season. The Kura holding company reported a net loss of $4.1 million in the 12 months ended Sept 30, including a $1.9m tax benefit, compared to a profit of $6.7m a year earlier, which had been swelled by a $3.1m tax gain. Revenue shrank 3.2% to $447.3m, although Sealord eked out a fatter gross margin of 26.2% compared to 24.2% a year earlier. The bottom line was buffeted...
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer

The company hopes to be gone from the stock exchange by Feb 12.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
GEO to delist from NZX as it continues search for a buyer
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 08, 2023

