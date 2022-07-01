See full details
Primary Sector

Some agri-exporters love the NZ-EU FTA

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Some agri-exporters love the NZ-EU FTA
Kiwifruit growers were delighted to hear about the EU trade deal (Image: Zespri).
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
Some agri-exporters are upbeat about the New Zealand – European Union free trade deal reached overnight in Brussels. “The FTA will set us up to expand our exports to Europe, providing more European consumers with the highest-quality Zespri kiwifruit and helping deliver strong returns for our growers,” said Zespri chair Bruce Cameron.According to Zespri, the deal removes tariffs on NZ kiwifruit exports to the EU upon entry. Zespri paid around $46.5 million in tariffs on sales of more than $1 billion into the EU last season...

