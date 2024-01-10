Menu
Synlait goes forwards and backwards on sustainability
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 10 Jan 2024
Synlait is starting to reduce its internal greenhouse emissions, even as bad weather contributed to a rise in on-farm emissions last year. The dairy company’s Jan 9, 2024, sustainability and greenhouse gas report outlined how it is simultaneously dealing with emissions, nitrogen pollution and waste. But its efforts to date have been mixed, with some steps forward and others backward.Chief executive Grant Watson stated the July 31, 2023 year had been extremely challenging for Synlait. The company had delivered poor financial resu...
