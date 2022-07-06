See full details
Primary Sector

Synlait hikes milk price forecast as kiwi hits two-year low

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

The dairy company said it will continue to monitor the market. (Image: Supplied)
Synlait Milk lifted its forecast base milk price forecast for the current season on the back of persistently high dairy prices and the weak New Zealand dollar.It now expects to pay its farmer suppliers $9.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) for the current season, up from a prior forecast of $9.00/kgMS. The season runs from June 1 to May 31. The forecast is in line with the midpoint of Fonterra’s forecast payout of $8.75-$10.25/kgMS.Synlait said there is no change to the forecast base milk price for the 2021-2022 season, which...

