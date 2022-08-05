See full details
Primary Sector

T&G Global reports solid lift in first half net profit

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

T&G Global reports solid lift in first half net profit
T&G Global's premium Envy brand is being planted on automation-ready 2D structures. (Image: T&G Global)
T&G Global, the fruit marketer controlled by Germany's BayWa, reported a solid increase in first-half net profit as its long-term strategy started to pay off.Net profit rose to $5.75 million, or 2.4 cents per share, for the six months to June 30 versus $3.42m or 0.6 cents a share in the the six months to June 30, 2021, the company said in a statement.  Revenue from its contracts with customers was relatively steady at $645.5m versus $652m in the prior period.T&G’s apple business, however, reported a decrease in revenue to...

