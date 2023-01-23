Menu
Primary Sector

TradeWindow signs deal with Silver Fern Farms

Staff reporters
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
TradeWindow says Silver Fern Farms will become one of its “largest customers by revenue” after signing an agreement to provide the meat company with its Cube product.In a statement, the export software provider's chief executive, AJ Smith, said the scope of the agreement meant that long-standing customer Silver Fern Farms will be one of TradeWindow’s largest customers by revenue. Most of that revenue, which was not disclosed in its statement, would be generated through the Cube global trade platform, rather than Prodo...
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM until the polls close on Oct 14.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am