Under pressure Wrightson director Lee to leave at AGM

The boardroom kerfuffle has been a headache for the company. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
PGG Wrightson director Lee Joo Hai won’t stand for re-election at the upcoming annual meeting and has stepped down from the audit committee effective immediately to quash the distraction of the securities law charges he faces in Singapore. Lee initially had the support of the board when he first told them of the securities charges he faced over disclosures made by the Singapore-listed Hyflux, saying he was defending the charges and that the matter was unrelated to Wrightson and wouldn’t affect his duties. He was later reli...
Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 11, 2023