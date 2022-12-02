Menu
US judge says Sea Shepherd is ‘likely to succeed’ in NZ fish case

New Zealand's Māui dolphin population is critically endangered. (Image: WWF and University of Auckland)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
A US court has halted some New Zealand fish imports, saying a case brought by the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is “likely to succeed”.The non-profit marine wildlife campaigner is arguing that the US fishing regulator hadn't properly explained its assessment of the measures NZ has taken to protect the critically endangered Māui dolphin from fishing. Judge Gary Katzmann granted a preliminary injunction on Monday against the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), saying any delay was likely to cause &l...
