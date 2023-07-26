Menu
Waikato farming operation fined for NAIT failure
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
A Waikato farming operation has been fined $32,500 for failing to notify the agricultural animal tracing scheme that it was moving more than 900 calves onto its farm.National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) maintains the national database of cattle and deer movements.Rangitoto Dairies, a dairy and beef farm business at Te Kuiti, pleaded guilty to one representative charge under the National Animal Identification and Tracing Act 2012.It was sentenced at the Te Kuiti district court on Tuesday.Inquiries by Ministry for Primary Industries...
