Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers

Westland's factory on the West Coast. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 27 Dec 2023
Westland Milk Products has told its suppliers their milk will be picked up beyond the original 10-year agreement.Four years ago, Yili – Asia’s largest dairy producer – bought Westland, which was then a farmer-owned cooperative, for $588 million including debts and liabilities.At the time, a 10-year commitment was made to its supplying farmers that it would collect milk at a price that at least equalled Fonterra’s farm gate milk price.The deal came after three consecutive seasons where Westland’s milk price had trai...
