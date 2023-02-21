Westland Milk's new butter package 'unrelated' to stoush with Ornua

Westland has refreshed its brand. (Image: Westland Milk)

Westland Milk Products said its new packaging for its Westgold butter has nothing to do with a recent stoush with Ireland’s Ornua Co-operative.The Hokitika-based company launched its new design on Monday and said it had been in the works for several years while the photos were taken 18 months ago."The refresh that we are doing is a global rollout and it’s been in process for a couple of years,” Westland Milk Products’ general manager of sales and marketing, Hamish Yates, told BusinessDesk.“We have changed noth...