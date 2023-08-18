Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Will Australia's 2.8 billion-bottle wine hangover be a headache for NZ?

Will Australia's 2.8 billion-bottle wine hangover be a headache for NZ?
The country has the equivalent of 859 Olympic-size pools' worth of wine in storage. (Image: Wine Australia)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
Australia’s glut of wine, estimated at an oversupply of more than two billion litres, should have only limited spillover into the New Zealand wine sector, the head of NZ Winegrowers says.The red wine lake was largely brought on by China slapping anti-dumping tariffs on wine and other products exported by Australia in 2020 and 2021 as a result of frayed relationships between the two governments.In March 2021, China set duties of between 116%-218% on bottled Australian wine imports and those are set to last until 2026.Exports to China, whic...
Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Aussie
Trade

Craft brewers seek equal treatment in Aussie

Kiwi craft brewers seek a level playing field in Australia under CER.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Health

HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service

Despite efforts to keep the service going.

Ben Moore 5:00am
HealthNow to rapidly shut down buy now, pay later service
Environment

Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach

Politicians want to see results on freshwater improvement.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Parliament committee criticises ministry heads over piecemeal freshwater approach

More Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit
Primary Sector

Skellerup defends low debt, shares rise on record net profit

It recorded a net profit of $50.9m for the year.

Riley Kennedy 17 Aug 2023
Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence
Primary Sector

Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence

Bottom trawling a key issue for the sector.

Jem Traylen 17 Aug 2023
Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices in for another 'significant decline' overnight

The market is expecting whole milk powder prices to drop 6.1%.

Riley Kennedy 15 Aug 2023
Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers
Primary Sector

Treasury Wine Estates tapping new growers to sate thirsty sav drinkers

It signed a A$50m conditional deal to buy vineyards on both sides of the Tasman. 

Staff reporters 15 Aug 2023