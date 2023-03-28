Will farmers sell down or share up under Fonterra's new structure?

The new structure won 85% of farmer votes at the 2021 AGM. (Image: BusinessDesk)

It took nearly two years, but Fonterra’s new capital structure is slated to be up and running today. Will farmers sell down or share up? One farming operation that won’t be selling down is Trinity Lands, whose chief executive officer is Fonterra chair, Peter McBride.McBride said the farming operation hasn’t been able to trade shares for some time due to his restrictions as a director.Fonterra’s farmer directors and their associated entities were restricted from trading Fonterra securities and units in the Fonterra S...