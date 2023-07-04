Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges

Wrightson chair sidelined under cloud of Singapore securities charges
Lee Joo Hai left Singapore before investigations started and was arrested in Malaysia. (Image: Hyflux)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
PGG Wrightson chair Lee Joo Hai has been sidelined while the rest of his board try to unravel the impact of unrelated securities law charges he faces in Singapore. Lee took over the chair from Rodger Finlay in June last year, having first joined the board as one of Agria Corp’s representatives in 2017. Fellow Agria appointee U Kean Seng will chair Wrightson’s board in the interim, with independent director Sarah Brown his deputy. Lee will stay on the board.Wrightson’s board was first told of the charges last week, sa...
Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets
Markets Market close

Aussie interest rate move boosts two sharemarkets

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.33, gaining 63.46 points.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm
Primary Sector

Govt holds another meeting with He Waka Eke Noa

The prime minister says slowing down or delaying is not in anyone's best interests.

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Govt holds another meeting with He Waka Eke Noa
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 2:20pm
Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More Primary Sector

Govt holds another meeting with He Waka Eke Noa
Primary Sector

Govt holds another meeting with He Waka Eke Noa

The prime minister says slowing down or delaying is not in anyone's best interests.

Rebecca Howard 4:20pm
Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals
Finance

Bank of China appoints receivers to NZ-based Dairy Nutraceuticals

It is part of a joint venture with Landcorp and ASX-listed Clover Corporation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Carbon market chaos and confusion
Primary Sector

Carbon market chaos and confusion

Carbon prices fell below $40 last week from a near $90 high last November.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year
Primary Sector

Govt provides $2.4m to Rural Support Trust for current year

The government has provided Rural Support Trust with at least $2.4 million in funding for the current financial year to provide more help following the North Island’s severe weather events.The trust is a collective of 14 regional trusts that deliver free and confidential assistan...

Staff reporters 03 Jul 2023