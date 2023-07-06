Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Wrightson doesn't need distractions while it keeps on serving rural communities. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
PGG Wrightson must really be wondering whether Agria was the white knight it needed all those years ago. The grand scheme of Craig Norgate to stitch Wrightson together with meat processor Silver Fern Farms came a cropper in the late 2000s when the global financial crisis (GFC), saddling the rural services company with too much debt at a time when the d-word was a dirty one. Agria bailed it out in 2009 and two years later came back with a partial takeover offer alongside Ngāi Tahu and New Hope with a keen eye on the seeds business...
The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective
Culture Free

The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective

Human wisdom isn't keeping up with exponential tech advancement. 

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Retail

Food price inflation boosts $3.4b sales for Foodstuffs South Island

The return of domestic and international tourism helped deliver a “solid” performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Food price inflation boosts $3.4b sales for Foodstuffs South Island
Finance

The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

It entered voluntary administration on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

More Primary Sector

The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

It entered voluntary administration on Tuesday.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition
Finance

Administrators appointed to ASX-listed Happy Valley Nutrition

Market conditions left the company unable to secure the funding to continue.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland
Finance

a2 Milk Company loses trademark battle with Theland

It had alleged the use of A2 by Theland was likely to “deceive or confuse” consumers.

Riley Kennedy 05 Jul 2023
Global dairy prices plummet in latest auction
Primary Sector

Global dairy prices plummet in latest auction

NZX analysts said whole milk powder held up the best of the bunch.

Staff reporters 05 Jul 2023