Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Zespri eyes 'significant' opportunity for more organic fruit

Zespri eyes 'significant' opportunity for more organic fruit
Zespri says organic demand remains a significant opportunity. (Image: Zespri)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
Zespri believes it’s “strategically” important for it to grow its organic fruit supply to meet the increasing demands of environmentally conscious consumers. The comments by the kiwifruit marketer were made in its annual five-year plan, covering from 2023/24 through until the 2028/29 harvest.Listed on the Unlisted Exchange, Zespri operates as a co-operative. It previously signalled its intention to shift its listing this year to the NZX but held off to give itself “adequate time” to consult with its shareholde...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 20, 2023
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
Politics

Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism

With tourism growth set to slow, Fiji is looking to find success with other exports.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Fiji's economic upturn may need more than tourism
Markets

No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

Watchdog says it will work with regulators to address indie retailer complaints instead.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
No ComCom investigation into gentailer market power

More Primary Sector

Alliance to review capital structure
Primary Sector Free

Alliance to review capital structure

Alliance Group, which this year turned in a $97.9 million pre-tax loss, is looking at its capital structure and may sell assets.The farmer-owned co-op, the largest sheep meat exporter in New Zealand, said it needed to make changes to ensure it could better navigate volatility in...

19 Dec 2023
Liquidators call in agents to sell Happy Valley Nutrition's land
Primary Sector

Liquidators call in agents to sell Happy Valley Nutrition's land

Happy Valley Nutrition itself is not in liquidation.

Riley Kennedy 19 Dec 2023
Quotation of NZCS' shares suspended
Primary Sector

Quotation of NZCS' shares suspended

The Christchurch company is listed on the ASX.

Riley Kennedy 18 Dec 2023
Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m
Primary Sector

Ridley Corp picks up NZ's Oceania Meat Processors for $57m

The company produces petfood for the US market.

Riley Kennedy 18 Dec 2023