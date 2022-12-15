Menu
Zespri eyes up a NZ stock exchange listing

The outlook gave an overview of Zespri’s five-year plan through to 2027-28. (Image: Zespri)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is eyeing up a move to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).Zespri is currently listed on thUnlisted Securities Exchange (USX), but its chair, Bruce Cameron, told shareholders in its monthly December update that strengthening grower shareholding of the co-operative had been a focus. One option to do so was a listing on the NZX.Under the co-op’s rules, shareholders are limited to those individuals or entities who own or lease an NZ kiwifruit orchard.Shareholders are entitled to hold up to six shares for every tray...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm

Primary Sector

Elders gets back in the NZ market

The Australian agri-services firm paid $37m for its 11% stake in PGG Wrightson.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Finance

Forestry company in liquidation

The company defaulted on its loans with the bank after not meeting the repayments since 2019.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra, Nestlé to sell Brazil joint venture for $210m

The deal follows the recent sale of Fonterra's Chilean business to Peru's Gloria Foods. 

Rebecca Howard 13 Dec 2022
News in Brief

No trouble at the mill

An industrial dispute that threatened to disrupt operations at the Penrose paper mill has been resolved, owner Oji Fibre Solutions said.The company had threatened a lockout after the First and E tū unions signalled strike action in support of a new collective agreement.That actio...

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2022