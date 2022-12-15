Zespri eyes up a NZ stock exchange listing

The outlook gave an overview of Zespri’s five-year plan through to 2027-28. (Image: Zespri)

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri is eyeing up a move to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX).Zespri is currently listed on thUnlisted Securities Exchange (USX), but its chair, Bruce Cameron, told shareholders in its monthly December update that strengthening grower shareholding of the co-operative had been a focus. One option to do so was a listing on the NZX.Under the co-op’s rules, shareholders are limited to those individuals or entities who own or lease an NZ kiwifruit orchard.Shareholders are entitled to hold up to six shares for every tray...