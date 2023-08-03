Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Zespri goes to court in China over unauthorised gold kiwifruit

Zespri goes to court in China over unauthorised gold kiwifruit
The kiwifruit marketer says Zespri SunGold is driving future volume and revenue growth. (Image: Zespri)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
Zespri has filed a civil case in the intellectual property court in Nanjing, China, against two defendants involved in the unauthorised production, sale and marketing of its Gold3 fruit.The civil case is expected to kick off in mid-September. Gold3 is marketed as Zespri SunGold and the kiwifruit marketer said it is driving future volume and revenue growth.According to Zespri, China is its largest market, but it is also the world’s largest producer of kiwifruit and the impact of the unauthorised plantings is a significant risk.“...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Light rail board delays route recommendation

More Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices plunge in dairy auction
Primary Sector

Whole milk powder prices plunge in dairy auction

The whole milk powder price fell to its lowest level in about three years. 

Rebecca Howard 02 Aug 2023
Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog
Primary Sector

Fonterra engaging with Brazil's competition watchdog

Concerns touch on some but not all products in combined Lactalis and DPA portfolio.

Rebecca Howard 28 Jul 2023
Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jul 2023
Fonterra shareholders approve capital return scheme
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders approve capital return scheme

Fonterra shareholders approved the scheme of arrangement for the return of approximately $800 million of capital to shareholders.Of the total shareholder votes cast, 99.24% were in favour.In November 2022, Fonterra announced it had sold its  Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foo...

Staff reporters 26 Jul 2023