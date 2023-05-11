Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Zespri says exports likely down 20% this season

Zespri says exports likely down 20% this season
(Image: Zespri)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 11 May 2023
Kiwifruit marketer Zespri expects exports to fall 20% this season as challenging weather events contributed to a lower-than-expected crop.Zespri now expects to export around 136 million trays of Green, SunGold and RubyRed kiwifruit to more than 50 countries this season.This is down from the 171 million trays supplied in 2022, with this season’s crop potentially reducing even further as orchard assessments are completed following April’s hail event in Te Puke.“As a result, we have a limited supply of kiwifruit for our customers...
Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement
Property

Grim result for leaky building lawyers even after $20m settlement

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 8:25am
Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

More Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 10 May 2023
Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game
Primary Sector Profile

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

“I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," says Kate Acland.

Rebecca Howard 10 May 2023
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

A2 rejigs the executive chairs

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 09 May 2023