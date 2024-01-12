Menu
$20m housing partnership for BNZ and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

The iwi – based at Ōrākei marae in Okahu Bay (above) – has assets valued at $1.5 billion. (Image: Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei)
Tamara Poi-Ngawhika
Fri, 12 Jan 2024

Trainee reporter
funded through

A $20 million collaboration between Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei and the Bank of New Zealand will result in housing for Māori who belong to the Auckland central iwi.Twenty-four homes are expected to be built this year on Hawaiki St in Ōrākei, close to the iwi's principal marae and in an area of desirable properties – 3 Hawaiki St recently sold for more than $2 million.BNZ's $20m "social loan" was certified by EY NZ.Under the model, members of Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei who meet the bank's standard home-lending criteria ca...
Economy

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi replaces Tim Grafton. 

Rebecca Howard 7:50am
Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council
Immigration

Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

Australia is already more competitive in recruiting skilled migrants.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Aussie puts out extra bait to tempt nurses

